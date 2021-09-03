Chvrches – 4th album-Screen Violence

The band Chvrches are back with their fourth album – Screen Violence – which was released on 27 August.

Lead singer Lauren Mayberry takes us through the recording of it.

We catch up with newcomer Maisie Peters who is signed to Ed Sheeran’s record company and has just released her debut album, You Signed Up For This, with a bit of help from Ed himself.

There is new music from Kanye West, Joel Corry, Halsey, Becky Hill and the teaming of Elton John and Dua Lipa.

Plus, we find out if Ed Sheeran can make it week 10 at the top with his song Bad Habits and take a look at the top five best selling songs in the charts.

Presenter: Kim Robson (Photo: Lead singer Lauren Mayberry of the Scottish band Chvrches performs at The Biggest Weekend)

Saturday’s Top of the Pops is re-run on Sunday afternoon at 4 pm.