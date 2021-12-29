Digital Planet takes on a Technical review of 2021.

Gareth Mitchell, Angelica Mari, Bill Thompson and Ghislaine Boddington look back on 2021 and some of the stories that were covered.

From age-appropriate design to protect children, through internet shutdowns, a remote air traffic control tower and a WhatsApp school in Zimbabwe to a virtual reality opera.

The podcast has even more stories: comparing Mars locations to Earth locations, a smartphone test to detect malaria, how technology can help prep for a date at home if you’re blind and controlling our devices with a muscle in our ear!

The programme is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Angelica Mari, Bill Thompson and Ghislaine Boddington.

Image: Man using mobile phone Credit: Chaiwat Chaythawin/EyeEm/Getty Images

Studio Manager: Donald MacDonald Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

Are mobile phones a benefit to displaced people? New research shows that mobile phones may not be as beneficial to displaced people as previously thought.

And, IoT devices like smart speakers and networked heating controls are increasingly being used by perpetrators of domestic violence – for instance by changing the temperature the heating is set to or the music that the victim listens too, remotely.

