Smart speakers and domestic violence

IoT devices like smart speakers and networked heating controls are increasingly being used by perpetrators of domestic violence – for instance by changing the temperature the heating is set to or the music that the victim listens too, remotely.

Julia Slupska from the Oxford Internet Institute will be discussing these new findings at the Shameless! Festival of Activism Against Sexual Violence in London. She joins us on the show.

A possible alternative to GPS?

We have relied on GPS for location services for almost 30 years, but it’s vulnerable to inaccuracy and attack.

Professor Zak Kassas from the University of California, Irvine, explains his proposal for its replacement, harnessing the power of increasingly abundant low earth orbit communication satellites like SpaceX’s Starlink.

Mapping sea cucumbers using drones Sea cucumbers aren’t the flashiest creatures on Australia’s great barrier reef, and they have long been understudied and poorly understood.

But Dr Karen Joyce, co-founder of GeoNadir wants your drone footage to help learn more to help map the animals and their habitats.

