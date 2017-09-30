Phuket Weather in October: What to expect

The rain season is almost over as the Phuket weather in October begins to change. Compared to September, the rains become lighter, but that doesn’t mean you won’t experience rainy days. In October, the southwest monsoon winds and rain die down. Winds begin to transition to the northeast and the weather over the region becomes much calmer.

You will find Phuket to still be humid during the month of October. The average 27 degrees Celsius temperature may feel higher and stuffier. Phuket has an average of 19 rainy days in October as the weather patterns shift. However, once the month ends, you will find the area returns to the picture-perfect scenes that seemed to have vanished. Not only will the rainy days decrease throughout October, but the winds will too.

The waters around Phuket will also become calmer, but still, won’t allow you to venture too far out into the sea. Some beaches around Phuket will be closed due to the wind, rain and waves that crash onto the sands. Scuba divers and sailors won’t be able to enjoy a day out during most of the month. It won’t be until the end of October that these activities can resume.

The sunsets are especially spectacular at this time.

Phuket Weather in October: Forecast

Phuket will still experience sudden downpours during October. However, the amount of rain, 280mm, is less than the average rainfall of September, 400mm. The region’s dry season is not too far off, and will officially begin in December. One of the negatives of Phuket weather in October is the average hours of sunshine are just seven per day. Once the month draws to an end, the change in weather will be very noticeable.

Read more HERE about the Phuket Weather Forecast.

Phuket Weather in October: What to do

Despite the wet, windy and rainy conditions, there is still plenty to do in Phuket. Fishing is one of the main activities that locals and visitors enjoy during the rainy season. Fishing Khaolak is a fishing park that allows visitors to rent equipment and a spot to fish for a few hours.

Exploring the Old Town of Phuket is also a popular activity during the month of October. The colourful, lively Old Town is a great way to get to know Phuket. The town’s architecture is one of the things that makes it so popular with visitors, as it showcases a past of Thailand not often seen today.

One of the great aspects of Phuket’s October weather is the low number of tourists. You won’t have to fight too hard to find a restaurant, bar, cafe or spot on the beach during the month.