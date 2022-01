A start to a new month and the February weather in Phuket remains settled with regular daytime temperatures in the low 30oC, and overnight usually around 25oC.

The wind from the East and East North East for this first week of February is light and variable, around 15/20 km/hr, rising on Friday to nearer 25km/hr.

Later in the week, we may see some late evening showers, as humidity builds up.

Stay tuned to Phuket Island radio for regular weather updates. – See more here

February Tide Tables for Phuket