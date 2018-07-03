Above is the Phuket Weather Radar showing wind direction and wind strength.

Below we present The Thai Meteorological Department Phuket Weather prediction. This is updated every 15 minutes.

This is an excellent site for spotting incoming rain and storms throughout the Phuket Island and Andaman region. The image covers not only Phuket island but also Phang Nga Bay, but also The Similan Islands, Krabi Province, Phang Nga Bay and down through Phi Phi Island into Koh Lanta.