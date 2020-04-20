The Phuket weather in June should see the sweltering heat from April and May give way to more clement weather.

Phuket FM Radio is offering monthly weather updates and also will be managing the Phuket Weather Radar and Phuket Tide tables in order to offer a complete weather update.

Except for heavy occasional showers, the weather should be comfortable to hang out on the beach, although sailing and water sports need to extra care due to the heavier easterly seas and winds.

Temperature

During June expect the temperature to average 28 °C on most days with daily highs around 32°C throughout the month and exceeding 34°C on some days or dropping below 30°C. Daily low temperatures are around 25°C and may fall to 24°C or exceed 28°C only one in ten days.

Sun

Phuket Weather in June and the day lengths are expected to be constant throughout the month of June as they are for most of the year. The shortest sunlight day of the month with 12:34 hours of daylight; the longest day is 12:37 hours of daylight. As you can see each day very similar in length given June has the longest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere.

Sunrise is expected between 6:08 AM and 06:13 AM as the month progresses. The sunsets can be is expected between 6:41 PM and at 6:48 PM. You will note there is only a few minutes difference throughout June.

Clouds

The median cloud cover is expected to be 89% (mostly cloudy) and does not vary significantly over the course of the month.

Precipitation

The average probability that some form of rain will fall in a given day is 64%, with little variation over the course of the month.

Throughout June, the most common forms of precipitation are moderate rain, thunderstorms, and light rain.

Moderate rain is the most severe precipitation observed during 45% of those days with rain. Rain is most likely around June 30th, when it is observed during 31% of all days.

Thunderstorms are the most severe weather observed during June with 34% of the days likely to get some heavy storms. The Phuket weather in June and the rain pattern is that you can expect rain. That is some sort on most days or nights as the wet or “green” season gets under way. Our charts give some statistical and historic information.

Phuket weather in June and Humidity

With so much wet weather around humidity can be very high for a numbers of days. Humidity usually drops after a storm or squall has run through.

The relative humidity typically ranges from 65% (mildly humid) to 96% (very humid) over the course of a typical June, rarely dropping below 55% (mildly humid) and reaching as high as 100% (very humid).

Wind and the Phuket weather in June varies A LOT.

Over the course of June typical wind speeds vary from calm to moderate breeze.

The wind is most often out of the west and can present some great sailing, kite boarding and wind surfing.

Going out on the Water? Take extra care as conditions can and do change very quickly. A full sea condition and local Phuket weather stations update is here which includes local tide tables.

Going out on the Water? Take extra care as conditions can and do change very quickly. A full sea condition and local Phuket weather stations update is here which includes local tide tables.